URGENT: Japan to strengthen border controls for travelers from China: PM

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that Japan will strengthen border control measures for travelers from China amid a recent surge in novel coronavirus cases in the neighboring country. Starting Sunday, visitors from China will need to have tested negative before leaving for Japan and will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the country, the premier said at a press conference. Japan will continue to request airlines not to increase the number of direct flights from mainland China, Kishida said after visiting the Ise Jingu shrine in Mie Prefecture.
Kyodo News

