URGENT: Japan to strengthen border controls for travelers from China: PM

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that Japan will strengthen border control measures for travelers from China amid a recent surge in novel coronavirus cases in the neighboring country. Starting Sunday, visitors from China will need to have tested negative before leaving for Japan and will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the country, the premier said at a press conference. Japan will continue to request airlines not to increase the number of direct flights from mainland China, Kishida said after visiting the Ise Jingu shrine in Mie Prefecture.