PM Kishida urges wage growth to revive Japan economy

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Wednesday to prop up the country's stagnant economy, saying wage growth will become a "driver" for economic recovery with prices rising at home following the Ukraine crisis. Kishida also said at a press conference after visiting the Ise Jingu shrine in Mie Prefecture that his government will implement measures to invite overseas universities to Japan in a bid to boost investment in the Asian nation from abroad. "For the past 30 years, wages have not grown" although corporate profits have risen, Kishida said, adding inflation, triggered by global fo...