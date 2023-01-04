Soccer: Honda to step down as GM of Cambodia national team

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan star Keisuke Honda will step down as general manager of the Cambodian men's national team, the Football Federation of Cambodia announced Wednesday. Honda began serving as Cambodia's de facto coach while still playing professionally, taking up the role in August 2018 after appearing at his third straight World Cup for Japan. He steered Cambodia's bid to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, helping them advance to the second round of Asian qualifying. In a Twitter post, the 36-year-old Honda said his final assignment would be the Southeast Asian Games in May, where men's football will...