Over 15% of Japan firms plan to hire more univ. graduates in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

A recent survey showed 15.5 percent of Japanese firms are planning to hire more university graduates in 2024 as new employees from the previous year, reflecting an increased willingness to hire amid a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey said only 3.6 percent of firms that responded are considering cutting back hiring students scheduled to graduate from universities and graduate schools in 2024, according to the Recruit Works Institute.

The figures improved from the same survey conducted the previous year, in which 10.9 percent of firms said they would increase new graduate hires...