Tokyo stocks open higher as weak yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, lifted by export-related issues after the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at an elevated level for a long period.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 149.94 points, or 0.58 percent, from Wednesday to 25,866.80. The broader Topix index was up 3.14 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,871.29.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, transportation equipment, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 132.24-27 yen ...