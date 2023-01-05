Toyota plans to test liquid hydrogen car in 2023 endurance races

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. plans to enter an in-development car using liquid hydrogen into 2023 endurance race events as part of efforts to make vehicles powered by the environmentally friendly fuel commercially viable.

While many major automakers are focusing on electric vehicles to achieve carbon neutral targets, Toyota has also invested in developing a range of technologies, including hydrogen-powered automobiles, which produce almost no carbon dioxide when operating.

For carmakers, the pressure is on to provide sustainable replacements for gasoline-powered vehicles, which the J...