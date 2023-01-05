Nikkei rebounds in morning as weaker yen boosts exporters

The Nikkei index rebounded Thursday morning, led by export-related issues after the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at an elevated level for a long period. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 87.26 points, or 0.34 percent, from Wednesday to 25,804.12. The broader Topix index was down 0.94 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,867.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, glass and ceramics product, and service issues. Decliners included insurance, land transportation, and air transportation stocks...
