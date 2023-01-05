Sony-Honda venture unveils prototype of new Afeela EV

Newsfrom Japan

A joint venture of Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. unveiled the prototype of its new Afeela brand electric vehicle on Wednesday during a press event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The four-door sedan of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. has a digital display panel between the headlights that can be customized, and dozens of cameras and sensors inside and around its body to prevent accidents.

The Tokyo-based venture plans to equip the vehicle with level-three self-driving technology, or conditional driving automation, and a fifth-generation mobile network system. Using Sony’s digita...