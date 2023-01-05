Nikkei bounces back as sentiment improves on strong exporter stocks

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index bounced back Thursday following its fall the previous day to a near 10-month low as investors took heart from a weaker yen and bought back some export-oriented shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 103.94 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday at 25,820.80. The broader Topix index finished 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, higher at 1,868.90.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, glass and ceramics product, and service issues. Decliners included insurance, bank, and air transportation stocks.