Man referred to prosecutors for defaming mom of “Terrace House” star

Newsfrom Japan

A man was referred to prosecutors on Thursday on suspicion of defaming online the mother of Hana Kimura, a cast member of reality TV show “Terrace House” who committed suicide after being targeted by abusive messages on social media.

The man, a Tokyo resident in his 40s, allegedly posted libelous comments about Kyoko Kimura, 45, in September 2020, police said.

Two other men have also been referred to prosecutors for defaming the mother.

Her daughter, professional wrestler Hana Kimura, was found dead at her apartment in Tokyo in May 2020 at the age of 22. She was among the six cast members of t...