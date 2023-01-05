Japan to convene regular parliament session Jan. 23 to discuss budget

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government and ruling bloc, led by the Liberal Democratic Party, decided Thursday to convene parliament on Jan. 23 for a 150-day ordinary session, during which the fiscal 2023 budget and other bills are expected to be debated.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government and the ruling camp will try to pass the draft budget by the end of this fiscal year through March, as a string of local elections and several by-elections to fill vacant seats in the lower house are scheduled the following month.

In late December, Kishida’s administration approved a record draft budget of 114.38 tri...