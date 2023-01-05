Thailand to forgo stricter COVID rules on arrivals from China

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand will not impose stricter quarantine measures on arrivals from China, its government said Thursday, even as some countries such as Japan have moved to require them to undergo coronavirus testing upon arrival amid a surge in cases in China.

“We insist on the principle that no discriminations should be made against any one country because there is still a pandemic in every country and with similar variants,” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said. “COVID-19 should not be the grounds for exclusion for any country.”

From Sunday, China will reopen borders and abandon quarantine mea...