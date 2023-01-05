Soccer: Grampus to sign Danish striker Junker on loan from Reds

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus announced Thursday they will sign Danish forward Kasper Junker on a season-long loan from fellow J-League first-division club Urawa Reds, pending a physical.

The 28-year-old scored seven goals in 21 league games last year for Reds, who finished ninth in the top flight, one spot behind Grampus.

He also netted four times in the Asian Champions League, helping Urawa advance to the final of the continental tournament, to be contested over two legs in April and May.

Junker joined Urawa during the 2021 season, having won the Norwegian top flight’s golden boot award the previous year w...