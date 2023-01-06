Tokyo stocks open slightly lower on Fed tightening concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as robust U.S. jobs data stirred concern that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary tightening for a while. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 32.12 points, or 0.12 percent, from Thursday to 25,788.68. The broader Topix index was down 3.40 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,865.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by real estate, electric power and gas, and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.31-34 yen compa...