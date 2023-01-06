Tokyo stocks rise in morning as weak yen offsets hawkish Fed concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were up Friday morning after erasing earlier losses, as concern over prolonged monetary tightening in the United States was offset by buying of exporter issues amid a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 154.34 points, or 0.60 percent, from Thursday to 25,975.14. The broader Topix index was up 6.34 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,875.24.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining, and transportation equipment issues.