Main events scheduled for Jan. 9-15

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 9-15:

Jan. 9 (Mon)

-- Coming of Age Day national holiday. -

-- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit France, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States through Jan. 15.

Jan. 10 (Tues)

-- Household spending data for November to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

-- National Travel Discount program, government-led effort to spur domestic tourism, to restart.

-- Detention period for psychiatric evaluation of Tetsuya Yamagami, man accused of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to end.

-- Kyushu Electric Po...