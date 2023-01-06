Main events scheduled for Jan. 9-15
Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 9-15:
Jan. 9 (Mon)
-- Coming of Age Day national holiday. -
-- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit France, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States through Jan. 15.
Jan. 10 (Tues)
-- Household spending data for November to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
-- National Travel Discount program, government-led effort to spur domestic tourism, to restart.
-- Detention period for psychiatric evaluation of Tetsuya Yamagami, man accused of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to end.
-- Kyushu Electric Po...