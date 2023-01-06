Tokyo stocks extend gains as yen’s fall prompts exporter buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced for the second straight session Friday, reversing earlier losses as the weakening yen whetted investors’ appetites and prompted buying of exporters and other shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 153.05 points, or 0.59 percent, from Thursday at 25,973.85. The broader Topix index finished 6.86 points, or 0.37 percent, higher at 1,875.76.

On the top-tier Prime Market, marine transportation, mining, and transportation equipment issues were among the best performers.