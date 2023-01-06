Baseball: Ohtani, Darvish headline Japan’s roster for WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish and Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki were among the first 12 men named to Japan’s World Baseball Classic roster Friday by manager Hideki Kuriyama.

From Nippon Professional Baseball, 22-year-old Triple Crown-winning slugger Munetaka Murakami, 21-year-old perfect game pitcher Roki Sasaki and two-time Sawamura Award winner Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been selected for March’s tournament.

Ohtani will make his WBC debut after missing the fourth and most-recent edition in 2017 with a right ankle injury. The complete r...