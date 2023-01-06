Sony-Honda venture seeks collaboration with firms to improve new EV

Executives of a joint venture by Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. have said the company will push ahead collaborating with other firms to enhance in-car entertainment of the new Afeela electric vehicle after unveiling a prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

A day after Sony Honda Mobility Inc. announced that it will collaborate with American gaming company Epic Games Inc., Yasuhide Mizuno, the CEO of the Tokyo-based venture, told reporters on Thursday, “We want to collaborate with other software makers too.”

Mizuno also said the company may even consider forming a capita...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News