BOJ mulls raising Japan inflation forecasts amid policy speculation

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is considering revising its inflation forecasts upward, sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking said Friday, in a move that could fuel market speculation that the BOJ is set to shift away from its aggressive monetary easing.

The revisions would include raising its core consumer inflation outlook for fiscal 2022 to the 3 percent level, the sources said. This compares with the October projection of a 2.9 percent rise. The BOJ would also raise forecasts for the following two years close to its 2 percent target from its earlier forecasts of 1.6 percent.

Japanese househo...