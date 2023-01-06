Japan’s Jan.-Nov. farm, fisheries exports already hit annual record

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food products totaled 1,243.3 billion yen ($9.3 billion) for the 11 months through November, hitting an annual record with one month left, the farm ministry said Friday.

The result comes as the restaurant industry has been recovering in the United States, Europe and China following a sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said. The weak yen against other major currencies also helped lift Japanese exports.

The exports of those products hit a record high for the 10th consecutive year. In 2021, the 12-m...