2-day service suspension on Tokyo’s busy Yamanote loop line begins

Services were suspended on a portion of Tokyo’s busy Yamanote loop line Saturday due to track-switching construction work at the busy Shibuya Station, with the disruption to last the whole weekend.

Services on the “outer loop,” or clockwise direction, between Osaki and Ikebukuro stations were halted from the first train, affecting around 530,000 passengers, according to train operator East Japan Railway Co.

The suspension includes key stations such as Shibuya, Harajuku and Shinjuku. It marks, along with a similar two-day suspension of a section of the counterclockwise “inner loop” in October 2...