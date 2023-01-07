U.S. regulators OK Alzheimer’s drug developed by Japan’s Eisai

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. regulators on Friday approved an Alzheimer’s drug developed by Japanese drug maker Eisai Co. and U.S. firm Biogen Inc. for treatment in the early stage of the fatal, brain-robbing disease.

The new drug, lecanemab, removes a type of protein called amyloid beta, considered the cause of the disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track approval to the drug as it awaits further data to confirm the treatment’s clinical benefits, a step paving the way for full-fledged approval.

The drug will cost $26,500 annually, according to Eisai, adding that the price tag has been set wi...