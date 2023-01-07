Soccer: Hayashi nets 6th goal of season as Sint-Truiden draw

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Daichi Hayashi scored his sixth goal of the season in the Belgian top flight on Friday, scoring in Sint-Truiden’s 1-1 draw away to Standard Liege.

Hayashi tapped in Gianni Bruno’s pass inside the box in the 61st minute as he netted for the second straight game. Stipe Perica bundled home the leveler in stoppage time for Standard.

Three other Japanese -- keeper Daniel Schmidt, defender Daiki Hashioka and former Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki -- played the entire game for the visitors alongside Hayashi.