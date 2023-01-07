Soccer: Japan midfielder Soma to join Portugal’s Casa Pia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Nagoya Grampus midfielder Yuki Soma has agreed to a loan deal with Portuguese first-division side Casa Pia, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The 25-year-old played in Japan’s 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in a group-stage match at the World Cup in Qatar before the Samurai Blue advanced to the round of 16.

He also played for hosts Japan at the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Soma, who stands just 166 centimeters and is known for his quick dribbling, scored two goals in 34 J-League matches last year.