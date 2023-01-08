Japan’s Echizen forged knives sought after by chefs overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Echizen knives forged according to centuries-old methods are proving to be a hit abroad, with many chefs visiting workshops in the town in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

Handmade and appreciated for their sharpness and durability, their popularity has grown through overseas sales demonstrations including in the United States, their promoters say.

“Echizen Uchihamono” blades are forged by hand using techniques carefully passed down from around 700 years ago. The knives, despite being light and thin, are durable and sharp.

The knives are designated by the government as a “traditional craft pro...