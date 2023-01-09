FOCUS: Japan to build up defense from 2023 with China, N. Korea in mind

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will start strengthening its defense posture from this year based on three key documents that the government revised last December to better adapt to the deteriorating security environment in the surrounding region.

In its most extensive defense buildup since World War II, Japan will spend 43 trillion yen ($326 billion) over five years from fiscal 2023, a major increase from the 27.5 trillion yen earmarked for the existing five-year plan from fiscal 2019, according to the new strategy announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

One of its most critical features is the country’s pledge to ...