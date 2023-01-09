Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Jan. 10: -- National Travel Discount program, government-led effort to spur domestic tourism, to restart. -- Household spending data for November to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Kyushu Electric Power Co. to restart commercial operation of No. 3 reactor at Genkai nuclear plant in Saga Prefecture.
