Soccer: Kubo heavily involved as Sociedad beat Almeria 2-0 away

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo contributed to both goals Sunday as Real Sociedad claimed a comfortable 2-0 win away to Almeria in Spain's La Liga. He helped David Silva celebrate his 37th birthday two minutes into the second half, narrowly staying onside before gathering near the byline and finding the former Spain playmaker in scoring position with a deflected cutback. Kubo's pass from the right also led to Alexander Sorloth doubling the lead five minutes later at Almeria's Power Horse Stadium. "I'm feeling positive, as I'm definitely getting involved in goals," said Kubo, who headed to the ben...