China prepares for restart of vehicle transport services to N. Korea

China has prepared for the resumption of regular vehicle transportation services between a border city and North Korea, which have been suspended for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Beijing reopened its borders and abandoned quarantine measures on Sunday. Non-regular vehicle transportation services between the border city of Hunchun in northeast China's Jilin Province and North Korea appear to have resumed late last year, with at least one truck carrying rice and shoes entering Wonjong-ri on the North Korean side via a bridge over the Tumen River, local Chinese officials s...