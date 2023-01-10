URGENT: Tokyo core consumer prices up 4.0% in Dec., biggest rise since 1982

Newsfrom Japan

Core consumer prices in Tokyo jumped 4.0 percent from a year earlier in December, marking the largest increase since 1982, government data showed Tuesday.

The core consumer price index excluding volatile fresh food items for the Japanese capital accelerated from a 3.6 percent gain in November and remained above the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent inflation target for the seventh straight month.

Core CPI for Tokyo, seen as an indicator of what to expect nationwide, was up for the 16th straight month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.