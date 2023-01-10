Japan’s Nov. household spending down 1.2%
Japan’s household spending in November decreased a real 1.2 percent from a year earlier, the government said Tuesday.
Households of two or more people spent an average of 285,947 yen ($2,168), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s gross domestic product.