Japan’s Nov. household spending down 1.2%

Economy

Japan’s household spending in November decreased a real 1.2 percent from a year earlier, the government said Tuesday.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 285,947 yen ($2,168), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s gross domestic product.

Kyodo News

