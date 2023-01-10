Tokyo stocks open higher on receding fears over Fed rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, buoyed by receding fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after U.S. employment data late last week showed slower-than-expected wage growth.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 327.41 points, or 1.26 percent, from Friday to 26,301.26. The broader Topix index was up 17.19 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,892.95. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a public holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, nonferrous metal, and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m....