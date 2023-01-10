Tokyo stocks rise in morning on hopes of slower U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will loosen the reins on its aggressive monetary tightening after U.S. employment data late last week showed slower-than-expected wage growth. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 225.40 points, or 0.87 percent, from Friday to 26,199.25. The broader Topix index was up 9.04 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,884.80. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a public holiday. The best performers on the top-tier Prime Market included iron and steel, machinery, and nonferrous metal issues.