Japan culls record 10 mil. birds as avian flu spreads

Newsfrom Japan

The number of birds culled at poultry farms in Japan has exceeded 10 million as cases of avian flu continue to spread nationwide, the farm ministry said Tuesday.

A record 10.08 million birds have been culled so far this season, following an unprecedented 57 cases of avian flu across 23 prefectures. The figure surpasses the previous record of 9.87 million conducted between November 2020 and March 2021.

The figure comes as the Miyazaki prefectural government began Tuesday culling around 100,000 egg-laying hens at a farm in the southwestern Japanese prefecture after a new case was confirmed throu...