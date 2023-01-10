Tokyo Stocks rise on hopes of slower U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks continued their winning streak to three sessions Tuesday as data showing a slower-than-expected U.S. wage growth fueled expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will loosen the reins on its aggressive monetary tightening.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 201.71 points, or 0.78 percent, from Friday at 26,175.56. The broader Topix index finished 5.12 points, or 0.27 percent, higher at 1,880.88. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a public holiday.

The best performers on the top-tier Prime Market included iron and steel, machinery, and marine transportat...