URGENT: China suspends visa issuance to Japanese travelers: industry sources

China has suspended the issuance of visas to Japanese travelers, several travel industry sources said Tuesday, after Beijing threatened to take countermeasures against Japan and some other countries for their tighter COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers from China

The visa suspension, which was notified to travel agencies in Japan, came as the Chinese Embassy in South Korea announced earlier in the day similar measures for South Korean visitors effective “until discriminatory entry restrictions against China are lifted.”

After Beijing reopened its borders and abandoned quarantine measures...