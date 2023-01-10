Baseball: Swallows catcher Nakamura to be part of Japan WBC squad
Yakult Swallows catcher Yuhei Nakamura revealed Tuesday he will be part of the Japan squad for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, having learned of his selection in a phone call with skipper Hideki Kuriyama late last year.
Practicing with the Swallows in Matsuyama on the western main island of Shikoku, the 32-year-old Nakamura said he hoped to contribute to Japan winning its third championship at the March 8-21 WBC.
“I want to do my best to help Kuriyama-san so we can become world champions,” Nakamura said. “I want to prepare well.”
The 2021 Japan Series MVP said he was excited by the prospe...