Tokyo stocks open higher on strong tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with strong tech shares leading the rise.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 234.38 points, or 0.90 percent, from Tuesday to 26,409.94. The broader Topix index was up 16.05 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,896.93.

Among the best performers in the top-tier Prime Market were precision instrument, electric appliance, and iron and steel issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 132.09-12 yen compared with 132.19-29 yen in New York and 132.22-23 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro w...