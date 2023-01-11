Tokyo stocks advance in morning on easing fears over U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday morning, with strong tech shares leading the rise, as easing fears over prolonged interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve cheered investors.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 282.00 points, or 1.08 percent, from Tuesday to 26,457.56. The broader Topix index was up 19.48 points, or 1.04 percent, at 1,900.36.

Among the best performers in the top-tier Prime Market were precision instrument, electric appliance, and iron and steel issues.