Main events scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Jan. 12:

-- Balance of payments statistics for November to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m.

-- Bank of Japan to release quarterly Sakura Report on regional economies following branch managers’ meeting.

-- Results of “economy watchers” survey for December to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m.

-- Kansai Electric Power Co. to restart commercial operation of No. 3 reactor at Oi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture.

-- Japan to start requiring coronavirus tests and impose other related border restrictions for all arrivals from Macau.