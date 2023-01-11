Tokyo stocks extend rally to 4 days on strong robotics shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the fourth straight session Wednesday, lifted by strong industrial robotics shares and easing fears over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 270.44 points, or 1.03 percent, from Tuesday at 26,446.00. The broader Topix index finished 20.37 points, or 1.08 percent, higher at 1,901.25.

Nearly all of the 33 industries on the top-tier Prime Market rose, with precision instrument, electric appliance, and iron and steel shares among the best performers.