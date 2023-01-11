Soccer: Urawa defender Iwanami appears headed for Al Sadd move

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds defender Takuya Iwanami is poised to join Qatari side Al Sadd, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old joined the J-League first-division side from Vissel Kobe in 2018 and has since been their regular center-back.

“Transfer negotiations with a foreign club are progressing,” said Urawa, adding that he will not be joining Reds’ preseason training camp in Okinawa.