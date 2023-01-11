Bomb threat made against Taiwan airline flight to Japan in early Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese branch of Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines Co. said Wednesday a Jan. 2 flight from Taipei to Narita airport near Tokyo was subject to a bomb threat.

The development comes after a domestic flight operated by Jetstar Japan Co. leaving Narita for Fukuoka made an emergency landing on Saturday at an airport near Nagoya following a threat claiming a bomb had been planted on the aircraft.

A police search of the Starlux plane after its arrival from Taiwan’s capital did not discover any suspicious objects, the airline said. The police are investigating whether the two cases are linked.