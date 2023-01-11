Hong Kong asks S. Korea to remove flight landing restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong has asked South Korea to remove restrictions that limit flights from the city to landing only at Seoul's Incheon International Airport, media reports said Wednesday. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo announced the COVID-19-related restrictions on Tuesday, which also apply to flights from Macau, adding that the measure would remain in place until Feb. 28. South Korean health authorities also said last week that all arrivals from Hong Kong and Macau must present negative results from a PCR test conducted within 48 hours of arrival. The Hong Kong government released an official s...