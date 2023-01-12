Tennis: Osaka hints at pregnancy, to return after 2023 season

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka on Wednesday suggested she is expecting her first baby and will not be in action in 2023.

In a Twitter post with a photo of a sonogram appearing to show a fetus, Osaka said, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at (Australian Open) 2024.”

The Australian Open organizers on Sunday said the 25-year-old two-time champion will not be taking part in this year’s tournament starting Monday, without specifying the reason.

