Japan logs 1.8 trillion yen current account surplus in Nov.
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japan logged a current account surplus of 1.80 trillion yen ($14 billion) in November, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Among key components of the current account, the country had a goods trade deficit of 1.54 trillion yen and a services trade deficit of 166.4 billion yen, according to the ministry’s preliminary data.
Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 3.72 trillion yen.