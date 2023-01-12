Japan logs 1.8 trillion yen current account surplus in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan logged a current account surplus of 1.80 trillion yen ($14 billion) in November, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

Among key components of the current account, the country had a goods trade deficit of 1.54 trillion yen and a services trade deficit of 166.4 billion yen, according to the ministry’s preliminary data.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 3.72 trillion yen.