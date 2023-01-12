Tokyo stocks inch up as firm yen offsets U.S. rate hike optimism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Thursday morning as buying on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its pace of interest rate hikes was offset by the firming yen. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 9.06 points, or 0.03 percent, from Wednesday to 26,455.06. The broader Topix index was up 6.48 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,907.73. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, nonferrous metal and mining issues. Decliners included electric power and gas, marine transportation and land transportation shares.