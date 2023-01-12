Baseball: Fujinami agrees to join Athletics on 1-year contract

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers right-hander Shintaro Fujinami has agreed to join the Oakland Athletics on a one-year contract through the posting system, MLB.com reported Wednesday citing a source.

Fujinami, who has clocked 162 kilometers per hour with his fastest pitch, was considered the pitching rival of Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani during high school and early in their professional careers.

Fujinami reached double figures in wins in each of his first three years in Nippon Professional Baseball after joining his local club Hanshin as its first draft pick ahead of the 2013 season before exp...