Tokyo stocks edge up on hopes for slowing U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged up Thursday, extending their winning streak to five days, after optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its interest rate hikes offset concerns over the firming yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 3.82 points, or 0.01 percent, from Wednesday at 26,449.82. The broader Topix index finished 6.93 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 1,908.18.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, nonferrous metal, and insurance issues.